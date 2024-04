Visit of the Governor of Hunan province in the People’s Republic of China

Fred Mitchell with the Prime Minister Philip Davis greeting Mao Weiming, the Governor of Hunan province in the People’s Republic of China, at Rosewood in Nassau, during the official visit to The Bahamas with Cabinet colleagues and Mrs Davis with Wei Cuo, Charg√® of the Chinese Embassy. 24 April 2023 Photos by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF