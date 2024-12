RBDF AUDIO TAPE CASE BEFORE THE DPP

The outgoing Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander was quoted in the press as saying that the case of the audio tapes and Supt Michael Johnson, former head of CID is before the Director of Public Prosecutions for review. Let us be clear on this site, we are not in favour of the arrest and prosecution of anyone connected with this matter. It is not in the national security interest of our country to do so. There are other ways to skin this cat.