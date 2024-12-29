FEED THE FIVE THOUSAND: THE NUMBERS BOYS VS BAY ST BOYS

R.H. Culmer, Sebastian Bastian, Craig Flowers, Peter Deveaux, Garvin Newball and Lea Brice ( file photo)

At a gathering on line, there was a long discussion about the decision of the PLP to legitimize the wealth of the numbers boys. The decision was taken by Perry Christie and his government of the PLP to legitimize the wealth of the what was then known as the numbers boys. This decision was taken against the history of our country where the whites, a few families, controlled the wealth and commerce of the country from food stores to hardware, to road paving and dock fixing, to construction. Some people said go the way of a national lottery, but a decision was made to transform the wealth of a black group of businessmen. The discussion was also about the differences between black businessmen and the white oligarchy that controlled the commerce heretofore. The numbers boys give back. Sir Franklin Wilson and his group give back. They all engage in public philanthropy. The Symonette family as wealthy as they are, give nothing In fact two weeks ago, the scion of the family claimed that the country was in freefall even after announcing record profits for Commonwealth Bank in which he is its largest shareholder.