ISMIRLIAN: NOT IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST TO BE IN THE BAHAMAS

The failed developer of Bahamar, the Izmirlian group, has their principal spokesman Sarkis in the press in The Bahamas, running propaganda about the Bahamar project and their running dispute with the China Construction Company in New York. The group managed to get a bogus and badly written judgment by a New York court which has not been stayed by the appeals court in New York while the China Construction Company pursues its right to an appeal. This forced China Construction in the United States to seek bankruptcy protection. This caused the failed developer to come back in the press saying that China Construction was fraudulently managed. This is the same man who tried to pull a fast one on The Bahamas government by seeking bankruptcy protection in the United States after he failed to pay his bills to the China Export Import Bank. The Tribune and The Guardian are fully promoting this nonsense on their front pages. The fact is the dispute can have no effect on the Bahamar’s property at all. Secondly, with regard to the China Construction property within The Bahamas, nothing can be transferred unless the government of The Bahamas says it can be done. Our advice is the government should make it clear that Sarkis Izmirlian is not a fit and proper person to own any hotel asset in The Bahamas with his record of failure here. His continued interference in the internal affairs of The Bahamas makes it questionable whether or not it is in the public interest for him to remain in The Bahamas.