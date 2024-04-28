Regatta 2024 Georgetown, Exuma

Fred Mitchell bids Governor General Cynthia Pratt farewell as she takes her leave of Exuma and the Regatta 25 April 2024 at the Georgetown International Airport. Photo by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF

Fred Mitchell with Chester Cooper MP

Fred Mitchell with Picewell Forbes, Broadcasting Corporation Chair

Fred Mitchell with Henry Dummit III

Fred Mitchell with the Prime Minister

Fred Mitchell with former Prime Ministers Perry Christie and Hubert Ingraham

Prime Minister mixing with the crowd