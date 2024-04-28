WHO SHOULD THE PLP SUPPORT AT THE FNM CONVENTION?

The Free National Movement’s Chairman Dr. Duane Sands announced on Thursday 25 April 2024 that his party will hold a one-day convention on 1 June 2025. The question of the day will be who will merge to be the leader of the Free National Movement and then the Leader of the Opposition. The PLP has no dog in the hunt. Six of one, half a dozen of the other. Both must and will be defeated when the next general election comes around. However, the bets are on that Dr, Minnis would be an easier person to defeat than Michael Pintard. Dr. Minnis comes with a lot of baggage, particularly his cruelty during the time he was Prime Minister. Mr. Pintard is thought to be mercurial and unpredictable but energetic. But as we say: matters not. The forces close to former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham say that Dr, Minnis is damned if he does run and dammed if he doesn’t run. In the former case, he will be easy pickings for the PLP. In the latter’s case, he is finished politically because Mr. Pintard is not going to give him his nomination back. Too bad, too sad. They also scoff at the notion that Mr, Ingraham has collected 1 million dollars for Dr. Minnis to fight his campaign.