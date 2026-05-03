RICH FOX SHOWS WHAT A LOONY TUNE HE IS

Last week we characterized Ulrich Fox, known as Rick Fox, who is the former basketball star and now a candidate for the Free National Movement in Garden Hills as a loony tune. This week if there were any doubt about it, he has proven the case against him.

There are the usual tensions on an election day. Thursday 30 April 2026 was just like any other. But these tensions don’t get to the point where you want to fight about it. An actual threatened punch up fight. That is what Rick Fox got himself in. He must have mistaken his place on the election field as a place on the basketball court where trash talking and fist to cuffs are the order of the day.

The video was taken of the entire event. By weekend the young comedians were having a great deal of viral fun with his conduct. He was arguing over the place to put his tents for his workers. When the man speaking to him from the PLP said that he didn’t give a fuck about Mr. Fox and his rules. Mr. Fox lunged at him and had to be restrained by his own workers.

Then after it was all over, he did what looked like the monkey dance and repeated it over and over with threatening gestures toward the PLP side saying that he, Mr. Fox would be there all day.

Who is afraid of the big bad Rick Fox? Well no one.

The pressure is clearly getting to him. He later tried to explain it away as him defending his workers but nothing on that scene called for a fight and fist to cuffs. This only proves that he is not fit for public office because he cannot control his temper. It also shows that well he’s a loony tune.

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