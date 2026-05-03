THE FNM GETS EVER MORE DESPARATE

Every week as we get closer and closer to the general election, the FNM gets more desperate and makes more stupid statements. Last week, they said that the PLP was giving out vouchers to people in Abaco and that this was buying votes. Only thing is their candidate Denalee Penn was busy giving out vouchers in Southern Shores in New Providence. What’s that saying: what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Then they said that they disagreed with the Prime Minister Philip Davis writing off the electrical bills of the citizens of Grand Cay whose bills piled up over Covid and Hurricane Dorian and who the FNM itself had promised relief. The Prime Minister was able to do so last week on a visit to Grand Cay. The FNM was attacking that. Here’s what we think. These folk in Grand Cay and Abaco don’t care a wit about who the relief came from. They only want relief. The FNM should be happy for the people not begrudge them.