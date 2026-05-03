THE ADVANCED POLLS SHOWS A MODERATE SUCESSS FOR THE PLP

Twenty six thousand and change showed up to vote on 30 April 2026 at the advanced poll day, last Thursday. The FNM biased media claimed that there was chaos at the polls. There were long lines. There was no chaos. The propensity of these people to make things look bad, fed by FNM propagandists is too much. There are administrative errors and difficulties with an electorate of 210,000. The former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said that while he was concerned about some irregularities, he did not think that there was any stealing of the election afoot or indeed possible. The FNM keeps talking this stuff because they fear they are losing and they want a pretext to explain after defeat on why they lost.