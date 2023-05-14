Road Named After The Late J B Carroll

From Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister FB 13 May 2023:

On Friday, we named a road in Central Long Island in honor of the late Joseph B Carrol, a remarkable man whose commitment to family, to Long Island, to the business community and service to the nation established a legacy that resonates to this day in Long Island and throughout our Commonwealth.

Congratulations to the Carrol family.

Long Island is a critical part of our archipelago and we have focused on it intently.

Developments, infrastructure, sea ports and airports that we have committed, will see Long Island continue to grow.

And more is still to come