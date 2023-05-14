Road Named After The Late J B Carroll

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

From Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister FB 13 May 2023:

On Friday, we named a road in Central Long Island in honor of the late Joseph B Carrol, a remarkable man whose commitment to family, to Long Island, to the business community and service to the nation established a legacy that resonates to this day in Long Island and throughout our Commonwealth.

Congratulations to the Carrol family.

Long Island is a critical part of our archipelago and we have focused on it intently.

Developments, infrastructure, sea ports and airports that we have committed, will see Long Island continue to grow.

And more is still to come

This Week's Posts

THE INLAND REVENUE GETS IT WRONG

MESSAGE DISCIPLINE: WHEN NOT TO SPEAK

NOT GULTY VERDICT IN THE FOX HILL MURDERS: SHAME

CONGRATULATIONS MINISTER OF LABOUR

ADRIAN GIBOSN TRIES TO DUCK THE COURTS

WHERE ARE THE FNM WOMEN AND THEIR OUTRAGE NOW

MICHAEL PINTARD UNDER ATTACK FROM THE TRIBE

This Month's Posts

CONGRATULATIONS MINISTER OF LABOUR

ADRIAN GIBOSN TRIES TO DUCK THE COURTS

WHERE ARE THE FNM WOMEN AND THEIR OUTRAGE NOW

MICHAEL PINTARD UNDER ATTACK FROM THE TRIBE

MICHAEL PINTARD ASKS FOR AN ACOUNTING ON HIS UK TRIP

Fred Mitchell At The Mayo Clinic

Mitchell Meets FAO Director General

Meeting The Italian Vice Minister

Meeting The Lawyers For Alrae Ramsey And Blair John

A Purpose Built Rum

Foreign Minister Signs IDLO Agreement

Mother’s Day In Fox Hill

CONGRATULATIONS MINISTER OF LABOUR

ADRIAN GIBOSN TRIES TO DUCK THE COURTS

WHERE ARE THE FNM WOMEN AND THEIR OUTRAGE NOW

MICHAEL PINTARD UNDER ATTACK FROM THE TRIBE

MICHAEL PINTARD ASKS FOR AN ACOUNTING ON HIS UK TRIP

Fred Mitchell At The Mayo Clinic

Facebook-f Instagram