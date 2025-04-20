ROMMY THE FORMER ENVIRONMENT MINISTER

Romauld Ferreira, aka Rommy, who used to be the environment minister under the former Prime Minister and the FNM Hubert Minnis, was in the press again last week. This is the second or third time this year, he has emerged from the crypt, where is rusticating in Eleuthera, to make some comment about the environment. Remember this is the man who in the face of the ruinous oil spill after hurricane Dorian in Grand Bahama said that the only damage was three birds and a goat. He claims now that the government did not follow the rules on the Space X landings in The Bahamas. What does he know about it? He doesn’t. He was a complete failure as environment minister and at best is only guessing about what was done. Chester Cooper, the Minister responsible for the Space X deal, said that all environmental rules were followed. But Mr. Ferreira’s comments come as a result of the pausing of further landings because Space X has not fulfilled its promise to provide a full EIA following the crash of its rocket last month over Bahamian territory.