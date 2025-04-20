TIRED OLD DUANE SANDS ON ENTRAPMENT

Statement by Fred Mitchell

Chair of the Progressive Liberal Party

19 April 2025

Then there’s dear tired, worn out. Doctor Duane Sands, chairman in the FNM,

He’s now playing lawyer fascinated as he is seeking to answer one of the irrelevant gotcha moments with the press selling newspapers by sticking a microphone in the mouth of the Prime Minister. So, dear Dr. Sands if you’re so interested in entrapment then here’s one for you. A woman is asked to testify in the court by the government, when you were minister of health, poor lady. It was just before she was asked to testify.

They were trying to lock up a former PLP MP and senator and just before she testified, ministry of health granted her a contract for $2 million, skipping over the board of the PHA and straight to signing. Dr. Sands are you familiar with that? That’s entrapment: you sweeten a deal, entice the witness, you give her an offer she can’t refuse, then turn around, wash your hands at the whole thing. And what about this one?

COVID rules said you couldn’t come into The Bahamas. So some rich people, though, gave an offer that apparently couldn’t be refused and then the minister of health said come on in folks, in violation of the rules, if memory services us right. The minister of health was fired as a result of that. Just check-in for a friend.

Dr. Sands, those are examples of entrapment with which you ought to be very familiar. So here’s the moral of the story for you, for all a yinna: Rommy (former minister of the environment) and your leader, Michael Pintard, and you Dr. Sands. Take the moat out of your own eye before you start pointing fingers at other people. We see what you FNMs are up to. You’re trying to build this counter narrative with all these nasty, videos and memes to come up with an excuse for your failures, cover up your failures in office. The fact that today, as you face elections, you have no policies, just casting nastiness, mud and invective nasty folks.