SIR LYNDEN PINDLING FOUNDER’S DAY BY TAMAR MOSS FERGUSON

EDITOR:

I write to lend my voice to the brewing public discussion that has been reignited recently in the local media, the call to declare March 22nd, the birthday of Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling, as a public holiday in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

This is not a new conversation. It has circulated in public discourse for years. But now, as we mark 25 years since Sir Lynden’s passing, the time has come for decisive action, not rooted in partisanship or nostalgia.

I submit, Sir Lynden’s contributions to the modern Bahamas, the region and internationally are beyond dispute. As the principal architect of Majority Rule and Independence, he led with courage, foresight, and unwavering commitment. From his advocacy during the Women’s Suffrage Movement, to the historic stand on Black Tuesday, to his defiant “Bend or Break” speech in Grand Bahama, to his call to dismantle apartheid in South Africa through the Nassau Accord, to his transformative leadership as our first Prime Minister, Sir Lynden shaped the very foundation of our national institutions such as Central Bank of The Bahamas, College of The Bahamas, The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, The Royal Bahamas Police Force, just to name a few.

Despite this, we have yet to formally commemorate his life with a day set aside for national reflection. In other Caribbean nations, leaders of equal stature are celebrated with such distinction. The Republic of Barbados for example, observes Errol Barrow Day every January 21, honouring the father of their independence. Why should The Bahamas do less?

Currently, The Bahamas observes nine public holidays annually. The addition of Sir Lynden Pindling Day would make it ten. This is still below the global average, of approximately 11 public holidays per year. When we consider countries of similar size, population, and GDP, Barbados (12 public holidays), St Kitts and Nevis (11), and Antigua and Barbuda (11). It becomes clear that The Bahamas is not overburdened by national holidays.

The business community’s pushback against another public holiday is understandable because it is their duty to consider the economic bottom line. However, I believe that governance must strike a balance between economic considerations and the emotional, cultural, and historical pulse of the nation. A public holiday is not merely a day off but in actuality it is a day of national reflection, civic education, and pride.

I would like to lend alternative perspective from a business standpoint. Public holidays, if used intentionally, boost morale, reduce burnout, and foster civic pride. A well-planned national holiday may also contribute to domestic tourism, cultural events, and community engagement, all of which offer economic opportunities in addition to national reflection. The narrative that holidays are purely economic losses is not only outdated, but one-sided.

Furthermore, this conversation cannot be purely economic. I submit that nation-building is about more than spreadsheets and quarterly projections. It is about people, about what we honour, how we teach our history, and what we pass on to future generations. Many young Bahamians are increasingly disconnected from our national journey, not because of a lack of interest, but because our educational system has not consistently prioritised the intentional teaching of Bahamian history from primary to tertiary level, nor the preservation of the stories, characters, and movements that made this nation what it is today. This omission leaves a void that must be filled, not only in the classroom, but in our collective national consciousness.

I submit that the balance between commerce and culture, between economics and national ethos, must always be carefully maintained. Honouring our national heroes is an investment in national unity, civic pride, and the moral fabric of our future.

I further submit that March 22 should not be seen through a political lens, but as a unifying national occasion. As an opportunity to teach, to reflect, and to celebrate. This proposed holiday is about more than a day off; it is about reaffirming who we are as a people, and giving every generation the opportunity to learn from those who came before.

Let us, as a proud and independent people, take this overdue step in honouring the man whose vision gave us our voice, our vote, and our sovereignty. With unwavering commitment to the advancement of our nation and deep reverence for those who paved the way,

Tamar Moss,

age 35

26 March 2025