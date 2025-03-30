THANK YOU SARAH FORBES YOUR LETTER ON HERSCHELL WALKER

The Americans have nominated Herschel Walker To Be Their Ambassador in Nassau

EDITOR, The Tribune.

NOMINATION of ex-NFL player Herschel Walker as Ambassador to the Bahamas by The US.

One thing is for sure since Independence the US sent some extraordinary personalities as Ambassadors…all top quality and brought a lot to the relations between the two countries.

I Googled Herschel Walker…there has to be some unseen reason that President Trump is nominating Mr Walker – least said but Google, you will I think come away with the same feeling.

My honest hope is the Senate Foreign Service Committee will decline this nomination.

We have not had an Ambassador for some six-eight years, last one the beautiful HE Nicole Avant.

SARAH FORBES

Nassau,

27 March 2025