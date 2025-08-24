SOME BAHAMIANS DECLARE WAR ON HAITIANS

Ladies of quality are actively whispering in the ears of the powerful that we must get rid of all Haitians in The Bahamas. They take comfort in the fact that in the Turks and Caicos Islands next door, the government there has banned all Haitians from coming into that country for the next six months and will issue no work permits to Haitians. That decision is most unfortunate and is clearly wrong and discriminatory. The government there claims that it’s for national security reasons. The Bahamas must not go down that path. It would certainly be discriminatory. More importantly it would ruin the economy of the country that is in the midst of a construction boom but does not have sufficient local labour to hire.