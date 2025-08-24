THE US WON’T GIVE US OUR AIRSPACE CONTROL

We have been at this for over a decade. The U S continues to own and manage our air space 52 years after independence of the country. They do not intend it appears to let go. They are fighting tooth and nail to resist the total management of our airspace by our own people. There is a similar dance when it comes to the line between The Bahamas and the United States. Every state next to us: the Cubans and the British have agreed on the line that separates us. It is drawn right down the middle. The US refuses and insists on a other formula that will go deep into our exclusive economic zone. This is not a partnership like their representatives like to say. This is unfair. It is bullying, unbecoming and unlawful.