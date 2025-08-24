THE PHONE SERVICE CONTINUES TO DETERIORATE

Two weeks after a blistering attack on the poor services offered by BTC the legacy telephone company of The Bahamas by the Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell, there has been no public explanation. There has been no improvement in the service. The service continues with dropped calls, buffering on WhatsApp calls and the inability to complete conversations on cell phones without interruptions. The company simply ignores it but continues selling more and more cell phones. The Bahamas government needs to act. Some citizens ought to demand that URCA revokes the licence of the company. They clearly do not to care about the Bahamian people and the services that they offer to them.