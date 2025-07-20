TARIFFS ON BAHAMIAN GOODS INTO THE U S

The continued upset of the international world economy by the US Government is a matter of grave concern. The Bahamas exports maybe 200 million to the US. The largest chunk is crawfish. Then there is the re-export of mineral products. The President of the United States, a country from which we buy 1.1 billon or more a year in food imports, has announced a tax of ten per cent on our goods being exported to them. This is not a good idea. The US says at the same time that they are our friends.