PLAYING OUT GEOPOLITICS IN THE BAHAMAS

Last week there were two startling headlines in the press. One was the US Charge Kimberly Furnish in The Bahamas attacking the decision of the government to borrow money from China to build a new hospital. Then a few days later, the Chinese attacking the US statement. This is geopolitics being played out in a little country 50 miles off the cost of the US and safely in the US orbit. The US diplomacy is ham-fisted and blunt, unnecessarily pugnacious. The Chinese should tone it all down. This should not be a battleground for the elephants to fight.