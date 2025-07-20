THE BANKING NIGHTMARE IN THE BAHAMAS

Last week, the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell reported that he had sent an aide to perform a simple task in a bank. That task was to take a cheque to the bank and pay a bill that he owed the bank on a personal credit card. The bank refused to take the cheque on the grounds that they do not take third party cheques. He said he left the House of Assembly and blew a gasket in the bank asking them what in the name of heaven is wrong with them. It was eventually resolved. Mr. Mitchell has been complaining about banking services and the deterioration of the service for years. The bank was filled with at least 20 customers. Can you imagine if you were not in his position to get instant resolves and that you are customer number 20 sitting and waiting and when you get to the counter they tell you that you cannot pay the bill? Something has to change folks.