TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND DATA SERVICES GET WORSE

There was an announcement in the press during the past week by Aliv, the other phone company in The Bahamas. The announcement congratulated themselves on winning an award for the fastest internet in the Caribbean region it said. The country must have descended into collective laughter. However, at least it was not BTC. BTC for the past two weeks has been worse than ever. Once you call on their voice over internet protocol lines, you have to wait ten or more seconds for it to connect and you hear beep beep. Then it’s another ten or so seconds asking: “Can you hear me? Can you hear me? ” Then the call disconnects. This happens routinely, so that you have to connect three or four times before you can finish a conversation. It is getting worse despite the public complaints and fines by URCA. There is clearly a need for the government to do something about this service. It is horrible. The selling of the phone company was the worse mistake of an FNM government. We call it Hubert Ingraham’s folly.