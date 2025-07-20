WHAT IS TRUTH AND WHAT IS FICTION?

The Free National Movement and what we call the Coalition of Idiots (COI) are busy every week spinning one lie after the next, then disassociating themselves from it or staying silent as their wicked AI works its magic on the population. Every day PLP leaders are being bombarded with things that are obviously fake and the question: is it true?

It is not true? It should be obvious to discerning minds that it is not true?

What it is, is a cleverly designed fake news that is meant to peel away PLP supporters and people of goodwill into a fog of uncertainty.

One such fake was a video that suggested that the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister had somehow attacked the president of the United States and the United States. Not true. The Bahamas is not in that business.

The idea of the video was to cause a man who operates on a mental razor’s edge to think that The Bahamas is against him and hope that both the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister are in the cross hairs and that harm will come to them and thereby the PLP as a result. This stuff if it happened would cause harm to our nation, and the FNM and COI would do that just to win a general election.

We understand that that the fuss in and around the fake immigration crisis and the fake news about the sale of BPL to foreigners are other examples of newly generated propaganda to cause instability and harm to the PLP and therefore benefit the FNM and the COI.

We condemn this as wicked and deceitful. We again ask PLPS and people of goodwill to stop passing it around. We say again have a discerning mind. We say again delete and move on.

