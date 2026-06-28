THE AMERICANS DENY BAIL TO ERIC GARDINER

What is happening to Eric Gardiner, a Bahamian citizen, in the United States and in The Bahamas is most unfair. Here is the public account of what happened on 12 May 2026. Mr. Gardiner set out with ten other Bahamians to go to Grand Bahama from Abaco. In the course of the trip, the plane ran into trouble and had to land in the ocean off Florida. It is a mystery how it got there but it did. He was rescued after five hours with the others on the high seas. He was entered into the United States. The others were released and he was detained and then charged, accused of being involved in a drug conspiracy. He was not been able to leave the United States. There is no evidence that he is involved in drugs save for the bald assertion by a U S DEA Agent that the money he was carrying that day was 30k Bahamian dollars and the agent said that it was packaged in a way that drug dealers package money. The claim is ridiculous. Mr. Gardiner said the money for Election Day purposes. The story is that drug dealers deal in in international currencies mainly US dollars. B dollars cannot be spent abroad. In any event, 2 days after the law required him to be charged Mr. Gardiner was charged and brought to court from where they kept him in Oklahoma. He pleaded not guilty and asked for bail. The U S denied bail. He is now to sitting in jail until 25 March 2027 to await trial. This is US justice. It is being dispensed in a prosecution district that the United States President has himself denounced. It is not possible for this man to get a fair trial in the United States.