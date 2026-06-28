THE FNM IS AT IT AGAIN WITH THEIR RUBBISH

The late Sir Clement Maynard when he was Minister of Tourism had a specific worry in the heat of our political battles, racially based as they often were. He used to caution against the rhetoric because he said that The Bahamas was a tourist country. Most tourists who came here were white and American and he wanted to be sure that the reputation of the place was not one of racially inflammatory relations.

The FNM is engaged in a scorched earth policy today. They tried to turn a debate on the budget into a story about drug corruption in The Bahamas. They are always going on and on about corruption and drug corruption in particular. They try to stick that on the PLP.

The evidence is not there to support it but in their league is Candia Dames of the Nassau Guardian who continues with the drumbeat about drugs and corruption.

When you look at the press in other countries on line, it gives you an idea or a perception of what is going on in that country. But now we recognize given how the press in this country behaves that you cannot get an accurate picture from what the press says in another country,

The picture being portrayed in this country by the FNM opposition and our own press is a country that is riddled with drug corruption.

The fact is it is not true.

12 million American tourists come here every year and most have a safe vacation and love the place.

Yet our own Bahamian officials in the Opposition are busy painting negative picture of The Bahamas.

The FNM ought to be ashamed of themselves.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 27 June 2026 up to midnight: 909,006;

Number of hits for the month of June up to Saturday 27 June 2026 up to midnight: 3,593,037;

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 27 June 2026 up to midnight: 23,795,960;