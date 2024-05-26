THE AMERICANS PRESSURE THE TURKS AND CAICOS IS

US Delegation In Turks and Caicos Islands 21 May 2024

The United States has shocking double standards when it comes to n. justice.

The Turks and Caicos Islands just like the rest of the Caricom region is being ambushed by the unfettered export of guns and ammunition to the region from the United States. Violent crime is on the rise.

In response, the Government there passed a law which requires a 12 year mandatory sentence unless there are extenuating circumstances.

Several American tourists have come to TCI and been found with ammunition in their bags. They have been sentenced to terms of imprisonment.

The response: they want their Congressmen to pressure the Government of the Turks to let the people go.

They even had a Congressional Delegation come down to the Turks to visit the Governor and demand to see the Chief Justice.

This was refused.

Next step, a launch of a campaign to get tourists to stop visiting the Turks and Caicos. What should have happened is the US government should have warned people not to travel there with guns and ammunition.

Instead, they want to use political and economic pressure to cause the Turks to subvert their laws.

This is the America that Donald Trump will be bringing back, if he wins in the fall.

Very sad.

