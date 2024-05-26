LIVE LOBSTER TO CHINA

File photo of a visit to Tropic Seafood looking at live lobsters 4 March 2024

In a voice note on Friday 24 May 2024 to PLP supporters, Fred Mitchell, the PLP’s Chairman, said that he is working on trying to get live lobsters imported into China. They can do so at this time but it attracts a rate of customs duty in China which is higher than other countries. He argued that this is one reason why The Bahamas should join the World Trade Organization (WTO). He said that China says that they cannot lower the tariff because of the WTO rules. We do not believe this is true but it does demonstrate that The Bahamas needs to drown out the loud voices against WTO membership and join so that we can get the full benefits of tariffs for our exports.