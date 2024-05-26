MINNIS VS PINTARD – A FIGHT TO THE DEATH

All last week, we were being treated to competing images of party faithful of the Free National Movement, trying to show that they have more support than the other. The combatants are Dr. Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister in one corner, and in the other corner is Michael Pintard. Both are hapless and hopeless and the Bahamian people should reject both. However, for the moment they are giving us welcomed entertainment as they bludgeon each other. Dr. Minnis had a launch the week before which brought down the house. Michael Pintard’s meet and greet seemed not to cut the mustard. However, this past week Michael Pintard struck back and in the room, you had all the luminaries from the last Minnis Cabinet sitting behind Michael Pintard. They say that the crews hate each other to the death. Dr. Minnis is confident that if he does not win, he will go to the Governor General and pull a Loretta Butler-Turner, causing Mr. Pintard to lose his job as Leader of the Opposition. PLPs grab the popcorn, this is gonna be fun.