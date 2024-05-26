A LINE FROM EVITA: THEY SAY I’M A WHORE

Former Minister Braville McCartney

Branville McCartney, there he was on television, telling the world how he was hustling for a job from Dr. Hubert Minnis. A one minute or so clip showed the former head of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) now defunct saying that he was coming back into politics and fighting to get the worst Prime Minister in the history of our country back in the job as Leader of the Opposition and Prime Minister. He now says if Dr. Minnis gets the job of Leader of the Opposition, he will rejoin the Free National Movement. Reminds us of that line from Evita, the musical. No principle involved here at all.