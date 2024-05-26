BEHIND THE EIGHT BALL ON MARIJUANA

Marvin Smith Pharmacist objects to marijuana legislation

The first reading of the Bill to legalize medical marijuana was laid in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 15 May 2024. The bill does not provide for the smoking of weed for recreational use. This is disappointing because marijuana is just another plant like tobacco. We digress. Marvin Smith, who heads the Pharmacists Association, objects to the new bill. They don’t like the fact that the drug is being removed from the list of dangerous drugs under the relevant act and that the act will allow dispensers to be licensed as cannabis dispensers and the drug will not be confined to being dispensed by pharmacists. He was followed by Bran McCartney, the former Minister and political leader, who is hustling for a new job with Dr. Hubert Minnis. Mr. McCartney owns a pharmacy and well he thinks that the Pharmacists Association has it right to object. However, this all seems like naked self-interest to us, and there is nothing presumably that stops them from becoming marijuana dispensers themselves.