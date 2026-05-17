THE AMERICANS PULL A FAST ONE

Jonathan Gardener was a Bahamian citizen who was on a flight, an innocent flight on Election Day 12 May 2026 from Abaco to Grand Bahama. His plane ran into engine problems and had to put down in the water some 80 miles from Melbourne, Florida. The U S Coastguard came to the rescue. There were 11 souls on board. They all survived and were taken to hospital in the US. They were paroled into the US on medical grounds and were set for release. As they were making their way out of the US, the US authorities stopped Jonathan Gardiner, detained him incommunicado and then spirited him off to Orlando and two days later charged him with conspiracy to import drugs into the US, a conspiracy they say dating back to 2023 and connected with another phony case they have brought against Bahamian citizens in New York city. They also circulated a narrative that there was 30k in an envelope with the name of a politician on the envelope. He is now to be sent to New York where he will be charged formally with an offence they say dating back to 2023. Something is wrong with that. Sadly wrong.