INGRAHAM SPENT ALL HIS POLITICAL CAPITAL FOOLISHLY

Hubert Ingraham, the former Prime Minister, had a good thing going in retirement. All the nastiness and poor policy choices that he made when he was prime minister had become a dim memory to most of those alive in The Bahamas today. As a matter of fact, most of the voters on today’s register would not even remember what it was like when he was Prime Minister. He should have let things stay that way: a portly avuncular figure who spent the time getting drunk with his buddies at Premier Crew on Friday evenings. Sadly that has now been blown, by his foolish intervention in general election of 2026. He went to the public stage and attacked the PLP, attacked Sebass Bastian and the result was that it had no impact because the FNM went down in flames. He has therefore spent his political capital such as it was foolishly. A sad end to a sad politician who had managed a great disguise these last few years.