IS PRIME MINISTER BRAVE DAVIS IN HIS FINAL TERM?

The question is being asked sotto voce about the Prime Minister Philip Davis who will be 80 plus when the term now ends. Behind him will be Fred Mitchell and Glenys Hanna Martin in their seventies. While age is a factor, it is not a factor in and of itself. What is important is relevance to the times and whether or not the person is in good health. For example the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir was called back at the age of 93 to lead the political parties to victory and served for four years before stepping down. Whatever the situation age wise, the PLP must concentrate on the future but the Prime Minister nor his ministers should make the mistake of announcing in advance when or if they intend to leave. The report is that this divided the PNP in Jamaica, the decision of then Prime Minister P J Patterson to announce his departure. The wounds have not healed to this day in Jamaica.