THE NEW CABINET

The Cabinet of The Bahamas was now sworn in at Government House:

Prime Minister Philip Davis

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper Minister of Education

Fred Mitchell Minister of Foreign Affairs

Glenys Hanna Martin Minister of Tourism

Michael Halkitis Minister of Finance

Myles Laroda Minister of National Security

Pia Glover Rolle Minister of Labour and the Public Service

Keith Bell Minister of Housing and Land Reform

Senator Wayne Munroe Attorney General

Senator Barbara Cartwright Minister of Social Services

JoBeth Coleby Davis

Leo Lundy