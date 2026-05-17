THE NEW CABINET
The Cabinet of The Bahamas was now sworn in at Government House:
Prime Minister Philip Davis
Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper Minister of Education
Fred Mitchell Minister of Foreign Affairs
Glenys Hanna Martin Minister of Tourism
Michael Halkitis Minister of Finance
Myles Laroda Minister of National Security
Pia Glover Rolle Minister of Labour and the Public Service
Keith Bell Minister of Housing and Land Reform
Senator Wayne Munroe Attorney General
Senator Barbara Cartwright Minister of Social Services
JoBeth Coleby Davis
Leo Lundy