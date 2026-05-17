WHAT HAPPENS TO THOSE WHO LOST

The hardest emotional blows to take is when the rest of the party has won the government and you have lost your seat. The question is what happens next. The expectation is that most candidates who lost will have an opportunity to serve in some political level position. That is only right and just. This should especially be the case for Keno Wong in St Anne’s, Robyn Lynes in Killarney, Ronnell Armbrister in MICAL, Parco Deal in Central Grand Bahama, Reneka Knowles in Long Island, Dr. Monique Pratt in East Grand Bahama.