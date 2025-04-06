THE BAHAMAS GOVERNMENT RESPONDS

The Minister for Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis gave the following statements to the Nassau Guardian in response to the announced tariffs on imports into the United States:

Friday 4 April 2025

“There are a lot of actions that we can do here in the legislature, in this Senate, as part of our Parliament, to impact the lives of our citizens, but there are a lot of things that happen that we have absolutely no control over, that we cannot predict.

“We cannot predict when it will happen, and we cannot predict when it will be reversed, and so, what is on us is to control what we can control, and, in our way, in conjunction with our neighbours and our partners, to seek to influence policy so that we are not so negatively impacted by things that go on around the world… fights that big people get in that we have nothing to do with.

“While we are not fearful and we do not panic, these are things that we have to be mindful of and pay attention to.

“As the government, we continue to control the things that we can control, and we continue to move forward.

“It becomes even more urgent in this sort of environment where there’s this tit-for-tat imposition of tariffs.”