THE AMERICANS AND TRUMP CAUSE HAVOC IN THE WORLD

The United States government has upended the trade world by imposing a ten per cent basic tariff on all countries importing good into the United States. Other countries have even larger tariffs imposed. The stock markets around the world are in freefall. In The Bahamas, our lobster and oil exports stand to have the ten per cent tax imposed as they enter the United States. The Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitas said while the ten per cent was a concern, the more important issue is the effect on worldwide prices in a country like The Bahamas that imports all of its inputs including food.