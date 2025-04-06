WHAT FUTURE IS THERE IN THE COALITION OF IDIOTS

What we are seeing playing out with Iram Lewis leaving the FNM and joining the Coalition of Independents is nothing new in Bahamian politics. It is difficult to see what the end game for Mr. Lewis will be. Anyone who is following Lincoln Bain, who is a reprobate of the first order, unscrupulous to the nth degree, needs to have their head examined. So while Mr. Lewis and the Coalition that Fred Mitchell Chair of the PLP calls the Coalition of Idiots, will get their 15 minutes of fame, they are walking into a dead end. Last election the COI got 6.7 per cent of the vote. This time they are unlikely to exceed that. Bottom line still is in a two party system that you are either FNM or PLP. Ask Bran McCartney who came closest in the modern era to making dent and still ending up in the political graveyard.