HERE’S WHAT IRAM LEWIS SAID ON THE WAY OUT

There was a tremor in the political firmament last week on Wednesday 2 April 2025. With the Leader of the Opposition absent at the time, Iram Lewis, the MP for Central Grand Bahama, pulled the trigger. He announced that he was leaving the FNM and will sit as the MP for the Coalition of Independents (COI). Here is what he said in his own words as reported by the Nassau Guardian on Thursday 3 April 2025:

“In recent times, a sense of unease has settled within me. I find myself increasingly concerned about the direction my party has taken. It pains me to say that the FNM that I see today does not entirely reflect the party I have known and loved all my life.

“A spirit of unity and shared purpose that once defined us seems to have been replaced by internal strife and division, which is very unfortunate.

“As a senior member of this party, I have observed these changes with growing concern.

“I have felt the lack of the support I believe is due to any member of this body.

“… My decision, I believe, to not openly endorse the current leadership, a decision I made in good conscience, has seemingly led to a situation where my dedication and my service are called into question.

“With elections looming, the uncertainty surrounding my candidacy for Central Grand Bahama – a constituency I have faithfully served – has become a matter of deep concern. Behind the scenes discussions, whispers and implications, have eroded the trust that should exist between the party and its dedicated members.

“It is with this responsibility in mind that I announce my decision, painfully yet courageously, to withdraw from the Free National Movement caucus.

“I believe that the people of The Bahamas deserve a government that is united in its commitment to progress and prosperity. Therefore, from this day forward I will no longer remain where I am tolerated but where I believe I am appreciated.

“From this day forward, I will sit as the first member of Parliament representing the Coalition of Independents party. I will dedicate myself to a bipartisan approach, working with all members of this body. Yes this takes courage, this takes commitment, and I am convinced that I am doing what I have to do.

“I will be a voice for all Bahamians, regardless of their political affiliation.”