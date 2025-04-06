MICHAEL BREAKS UP THE FNM DOLL HOUSE

One of the marks of leadership is to be able to keep the troops together, well fed, clothed and if not happy, satisfied. If that is the test, then Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Free National Movement, has failed that test.

This week after months of rumours and whispers behind closed doors, the dispute broke out in the open when Iram Lewis, the FNM MP for Central Grand Bahama, announced on Wednesday 2 April 2025 that he had had enough. He was withdrawing from the FNM caucus in the House and would sit as a Member of the Coalition of Indicts.

That is a curious dead end choice but that is for another time and story.

Then, the next day there was a startling headline in The Tribune of Thursday 3 April 2025. It said that there was no room in the FNM for Dr. Hubert Minnis. Dr. Minnis is the former leader and former Prime Minister. Having led them to victory on 2017, he is now no good to be nominated for the House.

The FNM has a history of this kind of fighting and inside tension. It has sometimes worked to their benefit. You look at the fight for Hubert Ingraham to displace Tommy Turnquest in 2006. That worked. Mr. Ingraham won the government. Then there was the fight between Loretta Butler Truner and Dr. Hubert Minnis. Dr. Minnis prevailed even after being displaced as Leader of the Opposition. There was a disastrous split in 1977 when Cecil Wallace Whitfield refused to bend to the will of the rump of the UBP that controlled the money and the seats in Parliament. Lynden Pindling won hands down.

The point here is there is no necessary joy for the PLP in the now discomfort of the FNM. Some are already suggesting that Mr. Pintard comes off as a strong man for taking decisive action that will save his party ala Pindling in 1977

We beg to differ. We agree with Iram Lewis. There is something wrong there and it is that you have to be able to trust the man you work with. That is why Mr. Pintard is now Leader of the FNM because he did not enjoy the trust and confidence of Dr. Minnis who treated Mr. Pintard badly while he was in the Minnis cabinet. Dr. Minnis had to take the fall because his bad attitude reflected on the whole party. Mr. Pintard being a victim of that should take that as an example and go gently forward.

That is not his personality though. He likes the zero sum game. It’s my way or the highway.

It could not have happened to a finer bunch.

