THE BAHAMAS LAUNCHES THE CAMPAIGN FOR IMO

Congratulations to the Minister of Transport JoBeth Coleby Davis on the launch of the re-election campaign of The Bahamas for a seat on the IMO Council Category C. Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell joined Mrs. Coleby Davis as she laid out the plans for The Bahamas for green shipping and for the continuation of a rules based order in international shipping.

The Bahamas is the eighth largest ship registry by volume and fourth largest by value. It has a great reputation in the industry and the supporters of our bid turned out in droves to the launch reception. The elections take place in November. A key player in the campaign will be the Ambassador to the IMO Paul Rolle. Once again congratulations to the Minister and good fortune.