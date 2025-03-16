FIRST CARICOM SG AT OAS

Fred Mitchell congratulates Albert Ramdin, the first CARICOM Secretary General of the OAS

We wish to extend warmest congratulations to Albert Ramdin, the Foreign Minister of Suriname, as he was elected by acclamation on Monday 10 March 2025 in Washington D C. Mr. Ramdin has been seeking the job for almost 30 years. In addition to serving as Foreign Minister, he was also elected for two terms as the Assistant Secretary General of the Organization of American States. He is well equipped for this job. The job comes with considerable risks. It comes at a time of conflict in the region and diplomatic splits of an irreconcilable nature. The United States has given up on multilateralism and has been refusing to pay and honour its obligations to the international organizations that they have joined and most cases invented. The Foreign Minister The Bahamas in his congratulatory message to Mr. Ramdin told the body gathered that notwithstanding the current fashion, The Bahamas was committed to multilateralism. It was the creed of the founding father of The Bahamas the late Sir Lynden Pindling.