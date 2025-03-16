THE PLP MUST STAND UP

For the past three months in particular, the FNM has been on a tear. They have been finding fault where there is none. Scandal where there is none. The problem we have is the fact that while we as PLPs come back to answer the false news, we do not do so vigorously enough. There is a propensity of our folks to spend our time in social delights and trivialities on social media but not hitting back on the inaccuracies of the FNM. We are sounding the alarm because time is not as long as it was. We need to get ready for the mother of all battles in less than 18 months. History shows that this electorate is not kind to incumbents. We think there is ample room for us to recover but we must do so quickly and with the fierceness that the task demands.