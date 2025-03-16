AN ANSWER TO THE COWARD THE GATE KEEPER

The propensity of the newspapers in The Bahamas to publish attacks on public figures anonymously or under non de plumes is wrong and it should stop. Last week one of the cowards writing under the name Gatekeeper was in a full throated attack on Fred Mitchell and signed themselves the Gatekeeper. Whose gate is that person keeping except to hide like a little girl in the weeds? What the person asserts about Mr. Mitchell is totally untrue. The letter contained the usual talking points of Michael Pintard and the FNM.