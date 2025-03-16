DANGER OF MEASLES OUTBREAK

Health Minister Michael Darville

We are urging you all if you do not have a measles rubella and mumps vaccine please go out and get one. Listening to the idiot that the US President Donald Trump appointed as Health Secretary in the U S, many people have refused to get their children vaccinated. These diseases are entirely preventable by a vaccine. Minister of Health Michael Darville raised his concern in a press conference last week and we join him and ask you please go out and get you and your children vaccinated. It is important for your heath and viability and the public health.