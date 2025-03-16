THE IDES OF MARCH ARE COME

Each year on 15 March, the day that Julius Caesar, the emperor of Rome, was assassinated in 44 B C, Fred Mitchell MP exchanges phone calls with his friend and lecturer at the University of The Bahamas Zendal Forbes with the words of Shakespeare from the play Julius Caesar. Caesar passed the seer and joked, “Well, the Ides of March are come”, implying that the prophecy of his murder had not been fulfilled, to which the seer replied, “Aye, they are come, but they are not gone.”