PRIME MINISTER PHILIP DAVIS ANSWERS THE AMERICANS

The following was reported by the Nassau Guardian on 12 March 2025 at the RF Bahamas Economic Outlook Conference in Nassau at the Bahamar Convention Centre by Prime Minister Philip Davis of The Bahamas:

“We have always understood that a country’s voice is not measured by its size, but by the clarity of its convictions, the consistency of its engagement, and the strength of its alliances.

“We’ve always believed that we are the best little country in the world. That belief is what fuels our high expectations for ourselves.

“We will not allow our voices to be dulled. Our national interests are not served by silence. They are served by engagement.

“But let me be equally clear: engagement does not mean compromise. We will not abandon our national priorities to fit neatly within the designs of others.

“We will not be pressured into choices that do not serve the best interests of our people.”

The prime minister said The Bahamas has to prioritize the wellbeing of its citizens, even when it is reliant on international support and partnerships. He added that the nation cannot afford to be passive observers of global transformation.

“The Bahamas has made its choice.

We embrace international opportunities as a partnership between equals. We will not be dictated to, and we will not be sidelined.

“When the future is written, it will be clear: The Bahamas stood firm, spoke with clarity, and claimed its place in the world.”