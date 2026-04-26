THE BAHAMAS RESPONDS TO U.S. INTERVENTION

The Foreign Ministry of The Bahamas issued the following statement in answer to the United States Ambassador Hershel Walker attacking the construction of the new hospital in New Providence:



19 April 2026

The Government of The Bahamas has taken note of the comments issued in what amounts to an unusual intervention by the United States Government in the public affairs of The Bahamas. The Ministry is tasked with seeking an urgent clarification of the statement.

The record will show that there are no unresolved or unaddressed matters connected to this agreement for the New Province hospital project. All associated documents have been tabled in the Parliament of The Bahamas.

Whilst the Government is appreciative of the concern expressed for the upgrade of our health care facilities by United State authorities, these facilities are necessary to will protect and serve the millions of Americans who visit our shores, in addition to our own citizens. The fact is that the equipment list will be offered to be supplied by United States or other country vendors on the usual commercial and transparent terms.

Before reaching a funding agreement with the Government of the People’s Republic of China, the Government of The Bahamas engaged the United States Government on several occasions over a period of three years. Those efforts yielded no financing response that matched the urgency, scale, and certainty required to move this project forward. Faced with the pressing need to strengthen and modernise the public health care system, the Government took the decision to proceed in the best interests of the Bahamian people.

Any suggestion that the Government acted with undue haste is misplaced. This project was delayed while The Bahamas awaited a response, and to accept an offer at this stage would only produce further delay, something our national interest can ill afford.

We acknowledge the renewed interest of the United States Government. Even so, this matter is resolved. The Government of The Bahamas will protect the sovereignty and national interest of our people at every stage of this project. The Bahamas is a sovereign country and is fully capable of advancing and safeguarding those interests while acting in the public interest.

In the meantime, the public should be assured that this transaction is a straightforward and transparent commercial arrangement, free of ethnic or parochial prejudice.

End