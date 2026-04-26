THE WORLD’S ECONOMY OUT OF WHACK

The United States government launched a war that has had unintended consequences for other countries and their economies. The press around the world has reported that no country wanted this war expect the United States and Israel but all countries are suffering because of it with higher prices and other dislocations. Last week, the United States announced a further complication in that they are now blockading ships coming through the seas that are headed to Iran or out from Iran. Experts from around the world are saying that this war has another unintended consequence beyond higher prices and that is to force countries to look to other sources of energy to keep their countries going beside fossil fuels. That is a good thing.