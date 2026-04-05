THE BELL HAS RUNG AND FNM’S GONE CRAZY

On Wednesday 1 April 2026, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that there will be a general election in The Bahamas on 12 May 2026. The House will be dissolved on 8 April 2026. That means that is the last day for registering as a voter is 8 April 2026. The proverbial question will now be put. Will it be the PLP returned or the FNM returned?

There is no doubt that we think that the PLP should be returned. The policies of the PLP have served the country well with its credit rating intact, the policy reforms showing fruit with crime down, education results better, tourism flourishing, transport more organized and energy prices going down.

We are more respected than ever in the international arena. Good for us. We think the people should choose the PLP. Here is the full statement of the Prime Minister:



“Pursuant to Article 66(2) of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, I will advise the Governor General to dissolve Parliament on Wednesday, 8 April 2026,” he stated. “Pursuant to Article 67(1) of the Constitution, the Writs of Election will be issued on Thursday, 9 April 2026, and the General Election will be held on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.”



“I also wish to remind the public that if you currently hold a valid purple voter’s card, your registration remains valid and there is no need to register again,” Prime Minister Davis added. “The law provides that if you are on the current register of voters, you are entitled to vote.”



To those who were registering for the first time, have moved and need to transfer, or need to verify their information, he encouraged them to “do so without delay”.



“Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, the register of voters for the general election closes at the end of Wednesday, 8 April 2026,” he pointed out. “With Writs of Election being issued on 9 April 2026, the statutory cutoff for registration and transfers is the end of Wednesday, 8 April 2026.”



“As we move through this election season, I ask every Bahamian to remember one simple truth: wherever we may fall politically, we all love this country,” he added. “Long after the campaign is over, we will still be one people, sharing one home, with one future to build together.



“I encourage every eligible Bahamian to take part in this process with seriousness, respect, and faith in our democracy.”

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 3 April 2026 up to midnight: 727,789;

Number of hits for the month of March up to Saturday 31st March 2026 up to midnight: 383,806;

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 3 April 2026 up to midnight: 12,382,776;