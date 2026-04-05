THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT PULLED DOWN THE PLP’S SIGNS

Duane Sands, the Chairman of the FNM, told the real story about the Grand Bahama Port Authority pulling down the signs of the PLP in Freeport. The Port claimed that it was all a legal issue. No it was not. It was a political issue. The Port’s plaintive cries to law ring hollow. Duane Sands said they put up the FNM signs in Freeport to force the Port to take down the PLP signs. The Port pulled down the PLP signs. The line is now drawn in the sand. If PLPs think that they can play footsie with the Grand Bahama Port Authority, we hope you now see that these people are not for the PLP. They are said to be funding Michael Pintard heavily.